There’s some good news from Harley-Davidson regarding the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide we saw in April. At the time, details were still limited, but now we can see the full picture. The debut of the Harleys in the middle of the year.

Harley-Davidson CVO: advanced features and eye-catching design

The new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide feature adjustable integrated ventilation in the fairing, keeping you cool on long rides and reducing annoying turbulence around your helmet. The LED lighting has integrated turn signals for a clean look. With beautifully finished front fenders and bespoke side cases, a new 22.7 liter fuel tank and other stylish body elements, these bikes emphasize the unique lines of the design.

Reduced weight for better performance

Weight reduction was a priority at Harley-Davidson. The new CVO Street Glide weighs 14 kilograms less than the previous model, while the CVO Road Glide weighs 16 kilograms less. Although there is still room for further weight reduction, it is a step in the right direction.

Comfort and control on the road

To improve comfort, the bikes are equipped with high-quality Showa front forks and shocks, which also offer 50% more rear travel. The brakes are of the famous Brembo brand, which guarantees better performance and greater safety.

Powerful engine with advanced technologies

The powerful engine in these models is the 121ci Milwaukee Eight VVT 121ci, with liquid-cooled cylinder heads, variable valve timing and new intake and exhaust systems. Road, Sport and Rain riding modes let you make the most of the engine’s power, while cornering ABS and traction control are standard for added safety.

Innovative infotainment system and audio experience

But that’s not all in terms of electronic gadgets. These motorcycles feature a new infotainment system with a 12.3-inch TFT color touchscreen, which connects to Apple and Android devices via WiFi, then pairs wirelessly with helmets via Bluetooth. If you prefer to enjoy sound without headphones, you can listen to the Rockford Fosgate Stage II four-speaker system, with a powerful 500-watt RMS amplifier.

Availablity

The official presentation of the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide will take place at the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival in Budapest, Hungary, June 22-25, and at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, from July 13-16, 2023. Both models will be available at Harley-Davidson dealerships this summer.