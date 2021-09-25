Filippo Baroncini was crowned world champion among the promises in Leuven. The 21-year-old Italian defeated Eritrean Biniam Girmay and Dutchman Olav Kooij. Five kilometers from the finish, Baroncini took off alone and continued to explode until the finish. Thibau Nys sprinted to a good sixth place after a difficult final.

How did the world title come about?

The early break had a lead of nearly four minutes at one point, but the candle of trio Gleb Karpenko (Estonia), Logan Currie (New Zealand) and Adam Ward (Ireland) also quickly died out.

A little over 40 kilometers from the finish, a decisive moment seems to come in the race when a group of eleven leaders emerges. Eleven different countries were represented, the Belgians not. The winner seemed to be in this group, until it all came together in the absolute final.

Five kilometers from the finish, Italian Filippo Baroncini filled up for a little solo towards the finish. The Italian, who also finished second at the European Championships in Trento, did not flinch and continued to the finish line on the Geldenaaksevest in Leuven.

How did the Belgians do?

As expected, Thibau Nys and Florian Vermeersch were the best Belgians in the race. The two compatriots were spared any crashes and showed up in the final. Vermeersch was partly responsible for the return of the refugee team, but his pipe went out in the last few kilometers. Thibau Nys was still in the last kilometers and sprinted to sixth place. A great success for an eighteen year old.

Bad luck for Arnaud De Lie and Lennert Van Eetvelt. Their match was over before the final. About seventy kilometers from the finish, De Lie crashes to the ground, ten kilometers further, Van Eetvelt was lying on the asphalt. A blow for the Belgians in view of the final.

Anything else notable you should know?

Indeed, they also fell like flies with the promises. Even before the official start, the race was even interrupted for a while due to the many crashes in the peloton. Not only on the narrowest roads of the course in Leuven, but also on the wide roads between Antwerp and Leuven, accidents quickly followed one another. Nervousness wins!

READ ALSO. Even at a World Cup we get a delay on the Ring of Antwerp: course stopped for a while due to falls

Here is inserted the content of a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Result (top five)

1. Filippo Baroncini (ITA) in 3u37’36 “

Biniam Girmay (ERI) at 2 ”

Olav Kooij (NED) zt

4. Michele Gazzoli (ITA)

5. Lewis Askey (GBR)