17th Century Gloucester Wreck Discovered Off British Coast | NOW

Divers have discovered the wreck of a 17th century warship off Great Yarmouth in Britain. The ship ran on a sandbar with the future King James II on board and was wrecked within an hour. The wreck was previously discovered in 2007, but the University of East Anglia only announced the special find on Friday. The discovery was made in international waters and needed to be secured first. It took several years before we could identify him.

British archaeologists speak of one of the most important discoveries in maritime history. Professor Claire Jowitt from the University of East Anglia says the discovery sheds new light on “the social, political and maritime history of the 17th century”.

Cannons, cutlery, unopened wine bottles, glasses in a wooden case and the ship’s bell were found on the wreckage.

The Gloucester ran into a sandbar in 1682 after an argument broke out between James and the pilot over the ship’s course. The ship sank in a short time. Hundreds of crew members were killed. The number of casualties was so high, because James refused for a long time to leave the sinking ship. According to the rules, the crew was only allowed to disembark after him. James himself barely survived the disaster.

From 1685 to 1688 he reigned over England, Ireland and Scotland as James II. He was the last Roman Catholic British king. The exact location of Gloucester is not disclosed.