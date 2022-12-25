Amsterdam was the scene of K-pop madness on Thursday, when the world’s biggest girl group visited a sold-out Ziggo Dome. With a wind chill of around six degrees and continuous rain, it was colder than many fridges, but thousands of fans were already lining up for Blackpink this afternoon.

“A South Korean pop group, a Dutch time,” Ziggo Dome wrote on Twitter. The photo shows people as far away as the lens can capture, hidden under a blanket of umbrellas. The contrast with last summer is great, when the concert hall had to warn fans of Billie Eilish of the expected heat. But one thing is the same: one of the biggest bands of the moment is in the Netherlands.

Blackpink’s Jisoo (27), Jennie (26), Rosé (25) and Lisa (25) shine not only on stage tonight, but also on the large LED screens outside the venue. The women started as a group in 2016 and now have nothing less than goddess status for fans. The number of broken records can no longer be maintained. Blackpink is the single most subscribed act on YouTube (83.5 million), where two of the band’s clips previously became the most viewed video within the first 24 hours of release. Read the tweet below



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

The four women were selected after auditions at YG, one of South Korea’s leading K-pop labels. For more than five years they practiced singing, dancing and performing together, wrote Time. The famous magazine has named Blackpink Entertainer of the Year 2022. After all, the success is immense and goes far beyond the group.

The members also work solo, not just with music. Women are considered style icons and Jennie is a Chanel ambassador. Several members of the group also perform, such as Jisoo in the well-known series snowdrops. Read the tweet below



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

The “Blinks,” as fans are officially called, will see a multi-member South Korean group tonight. Jennie was born in Seoul but raised in New Zealand. Rosé was born in Australia, Lisa in Thailand and Jisoo is the only one to have lived in South Korea all her life.

The concert is part of the Born Pink World Tour, consisting of dozens of concerts around the world. Fans paid at least 155 euros for a nice seat in the Ziggo Dome, depending on which concert hall it is sold out.

The group is a huge cash cow for the record company, which is committed to continuing their success. Women say they don’t care. “If we looked at this in a professional way, we couldn’t do this,” Jennie said earlier. “We do it with our hearts.”

Also listen to the AD Media podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts on ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: