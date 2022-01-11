17 amazing new hotels saving their neighborhoods – National Geographic

Camp Sarika by Amangiri, Utah

This gritty outpost of luxury icon Amangiri creates its own niche with ten canvas-roofed one- and two-bedroom pavilions, complete with soaking tubs, industrial furniture, and supernatural views of the Amangiri Desert. Utah. The coolest part? A campfire under the stars, where guests can swap stories about their trips to the region’s national parks (If we, Bryce).

Sleep in the cities

Arthaus Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon

This luxurious newcomer with its Ottoman-style decor and garden full of Roman relics is located in the trendy Gemmayze district in the Lebanese capital, busy recovering from the devastating ravages explosion in the port in 2020. Spread across several historic buildings, the 25 rooms feature antiques, rare books and contemporary art.

The Hoxton, Rome, Italy

The line between professional and private life has blurred over the course of the COVID-19[female[femininepandemic. Some hotels manage to elevate this concept to art, such as this newcomer in the Eternal city, with lounge-style halls and chic cocktails to end the day. Set in a modernist building with a pale pink facade, the accommodation has 192 beds and combines 1970s furniture with refurbished Murano glass chandeliers in interiors inspired by Italian cinema. Cugino restaurant is open all day and breakfast is as nice as eating it aperitifs.

The Social House, Nairobi, Kenya

This is not your boutique hotel in an average African town. It cleverly eschews the colonial references and corporate vibe of many regional accommodation options. Here, Nairobi residents bring together four stylish bars and restaurants, with cuisines ranging from Scandinavian to Peruvian-Japanese. Spend the night in one of the 83 rooms with contemporary smartphone-controlled amenities Kenyan Pad.

This article originally appeared in English on nationalgeographic.com