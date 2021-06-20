123 days in chains couldn’t save Alexander and Viktoria’s relationship after all

The two Ukrainians were captivated by life because they had a relationship over and over again that they wanted to save. “We were hoping we would get closer again.”

handcuffed

In April, they said that after a short break, they decided not to distance themselves, but to handcuff each other. And so they had to shower together, go to the bathroom together, and spend every minute of the day together.

Everything could be followed on the couple’s Instagram account. In the last photo they posted, they can be seen separately. They look at the ground and the legend is only ‘…’.