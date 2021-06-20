123 days in chains couldn’t save Alexander and Viktoria’s relationship after all
In April spoke RTL Nieuws with the couple. They had been together for two months then. Back then, they said love was “completely back”. Now they think differently: the handcuffs are loose, but the relationship is over.
In total, Alexander and Viktoria were stuck together for 123 days. On Valentine’s Day the chains were cut, last week they were cut.
They got to know each other well during this time, they told Reuters news agency. Maybe too well: “Obviously we are not meant for each other,” says Alexander. Viktoria adds: “We are following a different path in our lives.”
The two Ukrainians were captivated by life because they had a relationship over and over again that they wanted to save. “We were hoping we would get closer again.”
handcuffed
In April, they said that after a short break, they decided not to distance themselves, but to handcuff each other. And so they had to shower together, go to the bathroom together, and spend every minute of the day together.
Everything could be followed on the couple’s Instagram account. In the last photo they posted, they can be seen separately. They look at the ground and the legend is only ‘…’.
Alexandre does not regret the experience. Through experience, he learned that he and Viktoria just don’t get along. The couple plan to sell the handcuffs at auction and donate some of the money to charity.