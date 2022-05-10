Supercars are very expensive and therefore spent on an elite group. Olivier Backx from Alphen is also aware of this and therefore decided to create a cardboard Lamborghini. He started working on the project during the summer holidays of 2021, with occasional help from his grandfather and father, and in the meantime a buyer has come along in the form of the former Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos.

Cardboard Lamborghini

In the past, we’ve seen a Vietnamese build a wooden Bugatti for his son, YouTubers make an individual replica of a Bugatti Chiron, and a father and others who created a Lamborghini Aventador with a 3D printer. But Dutch teenagers can also do something, Backx proves it. Gen Z is often accused of being lazy, but Backx shows he has a strong mentality.

“I didn’t have much to do and saw a video of someone doing something similar. All the way to New Zealand, but I thought I could do that here too,” he told EditieNL. Lamborghini is by far his favorite car brand and he wants to buy a real one later because they are so ” very beautiful and so fast”.

Worked over 200 hours

On Thursday, May 5, the Lamborghini, made from 45 sheets of corrugated cardboard, was completed after spending 200 hours in his father’s garage. He proudly displayed the cardboard dream car in the driveway of his house and said he wanted a minimum of €250 for it, while more than €600 has already been bid, according to RTL Nieuws.

Doornbos saw creation at Hart van Nederland and was immediately sold. “Then, it was in fact already agreed that he would buy it!”, says Olivier. Of course, that makes us want more: “The next car is definitely on the way. A McLaren or a Ferrari. Or a Bugatti or something like that.