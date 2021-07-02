106 Hawkeyes genoemd B1G Distinguished scientists

Iowa Stad, Iowa – One hundred and six University of Iowa student-athletes have been named Distinguished Scholars for the Big Ten Conference, the league office said Thursday.

Of the Iowa fees, 29 maintained an APA of 4.0 in the 2020-2021 semester, including:

Logan Acasson (cross country, women’s athletics)

Katie Baker (rowing)

Arale Bogar (softball)

Marielle Broxfort (athletics)

Jenny Cape (football)

Samantha Curry (football)

Erica Davidson (rowing)

Kelsey Drake (female swim and dive)

Ally Gilchrist (women’s gymnastics)

Maria Gorham (athletics)

Taylor Hartley (female swim and dive)

Peyton Hobson (herengymnastiek)

Elizabeth Keen (rowing)

Jimmy Couvron (atletiek)

Daisy Light (football)

Morgan Lohan (men’s tennis)

Samantha Mannix (women’s tennis)

Marisa Muller (athletics)

Molly Rigg (rowing)

Sarah Schimmel (swimming and diving for women)

Noah Sigliano (herengymnastiek)

Caleb Chudak (football)

Conor Somer (cross country, men’s track)

Allyson Steffensmeier (women’s rounds)

Addie Swanson (atletiek)

Samantha Toharu (Soccer)

Alina Thomas (swimming and diving for women)

Lindsay Welker (cross country, women’s track)

Ally Weum (cross country, women’s athletics)

Representatives from Big Ten Colleges instituted the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to complement the All-Big Ten Academic Program. Recipients must be graduates of at least the second academic year of their institution and have a GPA of at least 3.7 or above for the previous academic year, excluding summer courses.

The Big Ten recognized 2,132 student-athletes in 38 different sports as Outstanding Fellows, including more than 465 who maintained a perfect GPA of 4.0 in the previous semester.

baseball (1)

baseball (1)

Conor McCaffrey – Father – Finance – Iowa City, Iowa

Men’s Basketball (2)

Men's Basketball (2)

Michael Bayer – Vader – Management – Bettendorf, Iowa

Conor McCaffrey – Father – Finance – Iowa City, Iowa

Women’s basketball (2)

Women's basketball (2)

Gabe Marshall-Zo. – Human Health and Physiology – Mason, Ohio

Kate Martin – Jr. – Ministerie van Sport en Entertainment – Glenn Carbon, Illinois.

Cross Country Men (1)

Cross Country Men (1)

Conor Somer Jr. Electrical Engineering Bettendorf, Iowa

Cross-country skiing women (9)

Cross-country skiing women (9)

Logan Akasun – Jr. – Pharmacy – Wauke, Iowa

Emma Gordon – Vader – Economics – Ankeny, Iowa

Mallory King – Senior – Biomedical / Premedical Engineering – Davenport, Iowa

Léa Kralowitz – Zo. – Open specialty – Denmark, Wes.

Jessica Mackie-Jr. – Business Analysis and Information Systems – Johnston, Iowa

Tia Saunders – Sr – Introduction to Medicine and Writing – Iowa City, Iowa

Gabe Skopik – Vader – Management – Coralville, Iowa

Lindsay Welker – Sr – Sports and Leisure Department – Terre Haute, Ind.

Ally Weum – Senior Marketing – Stoughton, Wisconsin.

hockey (5)

hockey (5)

Megan Conroy-Zo. Mathematics Education – Chesterfield, Missouri.

Maddy Murphy – Jr. – Environmental Engineering – Rihanna, Tasmania

Anthe Nijziel – Jr. Psychology – Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Ciara Smith – Jr. – Communicatiewetenschappen – Midlothian, Virginia.

Lokke Stribos – Jr. – Biomedical Engineering – Brussels, Belgium

football (8)

football (8)

Seth Benson – Jr. – Human Health & Physiology – Sioux Falls, SD

Keith Duncan – Senior – Sports and Recreation Department – Weddington, NC

Matt Fagan Jr. – Volksgezondheid – Council Bluffs, Iowa

Monte Pottebaum-Jr. – Human Health and Physiology – Larchwood, Iowa

Bryce Schulte – Senior – Political Science – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Reine Schulte – Zo. Pre-Medicine – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Caleb Shoddick – Senior – Civil and Environmental Engineering – Council Bluffs, Iowa

John Wagner – Jr. – Management – West Des Moines, Iowa

Ladiesgolf (2)

Ladiesgolf (2)

Jacqueline Galloway-Jr. – Human Health and Physiology – Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Stephanie Herzog – Father – Accounting – Red Wing, Minnesota.

men’s gymnastics (5)

men's gymnastics (5)

Evan Davis – Junior Art – Houston, Texas

Drew Helberg-Jr. – Business Analysis and Information Systems – Spring, Texas

Peyton Hobson-Jr. – Industrial engineering – Salem, ore.

Noah Sigliano-Jr. – Biomedical Sciences – Des Moines, Iowa

Alex Walther – Senior – Industrial Engineering – Shanhassen, Minnesota.

ladies gymnastics (6)

ladies gymnastics (6)

Irene Castle – Senior – Communication Studies – Boone, Iowa

Ally Gilchrist – Senior Accounting – Norwalk, Iowa

Emma Hartzler – Senior – Human Health and Physiology – Marion, Iowa

Bridget Killian-Jr. – Human Health and Physiology – Wheaton, Illinois.

Alison Stephensmayer-Jr. Biomedical Sciences – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mackenzie Vance – Senior – Human Physiology – Buda, Texas

kayak (13)

kayak (13)

Katherine Baker – Sr – Verpleegkunde – Muscatine, Iowa

Melissa Cronoli – Sunshine. Speech and Hearing – Park Ridge, Illinois.

Erica Davidson – Jr. – Verpleegkunde – Lakeville, Minnesota.

Emilyn Duversdale – Sun – Asian Languages ​​and Literatures – Dayton, Ohio

Emily Jensen – Jr – Public Health – Parnell, Iowa

Elizabeth Keen – Sr – Chemie – Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Kelly McGee – Jr. – Boekhouding – Bartlett, Illinois.

Eldaleona Odole – Senior – Data Science – Des Moines, Iowa

Katie Pearson – Senior – Masters in Public Health, Education and Learning – Victoria, Canada

Molly Rigg – Papa – Elementary Education – Cedar Falls, Iowa

Eve Stewart – Sr – Communication Sciences – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Elena Waiglein – Father – Psychologist – Trieste, Italy

Natalia Willenretter – Senior Communication Sciences – Hamilton, Canada

Women’s Football (8)

Women's Football (8)

Riley Burns-Jr. – Human Health and Physiology – Green Oaks, Illinois.

Jenny Cape – Senior – Biomedical Sciences – Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Samantha Carey – Zo. Wiskundige Studies – St. Charles, Missouri.

Marguerite Lumière – Zo. Voice and hearing aids – Louisville, Colorado.

Adriana Nomosky – Senior – Human Health and Physiology – St. John, Indiana

Grace Necker – Jr. – Biochemicus – Bettendorf, Iowa

Dianne Sinkowski – Sr. – Criminology, Law and Justice – Livonia, Michigan.

Samantha Toharu Jr – Social Justice – Green Bay, Auckland, New Zealand

softball (2)

softball (2)

Arale Bogar – Senior – Speech and Hearing Sciences – Trophy Club, Texas

Alison Ducey – Senior – Educational Policy and Leadership – Ankeny, Iowa

Swimming and Diving Men (3)

Swimming and Diving Men (3)

Jackson Almon – Sr – Afdeling Sport en Entertainment – Council Bluffs, Iowa

Michael Hubner-Jr. – Psychologist – Kearney, Neb.

Daniel Swanepoel – Senior – Mechanical Engineering – Cape Town, Africa

Swimming and diving for women (9)

Swimming and diving for women (9)

Kelsey Drake – Senior – Industrial Engineering – Marion, Iowa

Taylor Hartley – Senior – Human Health and Physiology – Fort Dodge, Iowa

Lexi Horner – Senior – Human Health and Physiology – Johnston, Iowa

Julia Koloch – Zo. – Ministry of Sports and Recreation – Zieljö, Poland

Lauren McDougall-Jr. Environmental Engineering – Sydney, Australia

Sage Ohlensehlen – Vader – English and Creative Writing – Bettendorf, Iowa

Claire Park – Father – Primary Education – Bettendorf, Iowa

Sarah Schimmel – Sr. – Speech and Hearing Sciences – Durant, Iowa

Alina Thomas Jr. – Department of Nursing – Iowa City, Iowa

Men’s tennis (1)

Men's tennis (1)

Morgan Lohan – Father – Finance – Tramore, Ireland

Women’s tennis (4)

Women's tennis (4)

Daniel Burish – Senior – Projectleiderschap – Bradenton, Florida.

Ashley Jacobs – Senior – Biology – Alberta, Canada

Samantha Mannix – Jr. – Communicatiewetenschappen – Elkhorn, Neb.

Elise Van Hovelen Treadwell – Senior – Sports and Recreation Department – Seaford, East Sussex, England

athletics men (6)

athletics men (6)

Armando Bryson – Sun. Political Science – Anaheim, California.

Spencer Gudgel Jr. Sports and Recreation Management – Carmel, Ind.

Tyler Olson – Jr. – Werktuigbouwkunde – Muscatine, Iowa

Nolan Roethler – Father – Finance – Urbandale, Iowa

Connor Somer-Jr. – Electrical Engineering – Bettendorf, Iowa

Tysen VanDraska – Sr – Sports and Recreation Department – Swisher, Iowa

Women’s running track (16)

Women's running track (16)

Logan Akasun – Jr. – Pharmacy – Wauke, Iowa

Marielle Brooksfort-Jr. – Accounting – Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Emma Gordon – Vader – Economics – Ankeny, Iowa

Maria Gorham – Father – Spanish – Aleman, Iowa

Jenny Kimbrough – Senior – CLAS Geen Diploma – Catlin, Illinois.

Mallory King – Senior – Biomedical Engineering, Pre-Medical – Davenport, Iowa

Jimmy Couvron Jr. – Finance – Tipton, Iowa

Léa Kralowitz – Zo. – Corporate leadership – Denmark, Wes.

Jessica Mackie – Senior – Business Analysis and Information Systems – Johnston, Iowa

Marisa Muller – Senior – Biomedical Engineering – Ontario, Canada

Tia Saunders – Sr – Introduction to Medicine and Writing – Iowa City, Iowa

Gabe Skopik – Vader – Management – Coralville, Iowa

Addie Swanson – Vader – Verpleegkunde – Bettendorf, Iowa

Annual meeting – SR. Communication Studies – Spring Valley, California.

Lindsay Welker – Sr – Sports and Leisure Department – Terre Haute, Ind.

Ali & Day Jr. – Marketing – Stoughton, Wes.

wrestling (3)

wrestling (3)

Zach Axmer – CFO – North English, Iowa

Justin Stickley – Senior Manager – Urbana, Ohio

Caleb Young – Sr. – Human Physiology, Civil and Environmental Engineering – Punxstownown, PA.