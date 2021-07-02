106 Hawkeyes genoemd B1G Distinguished scientists
Iowa Stad, Iowa – One hundred and six University of Iowa student-athletes have been named Distinguished Scholars for the Big Ten Conference, the league office said Thursday.
Of the Iowa fees, 29 maintained an APA of 4.0 in the 2020-2021 semester, including:
Logan Acasson (cross country, women’s athletics)
Katie Baker (rowing)
Arale Bogar (softball)
Marielle Broxfort (athletics)
Jenny Cape (football)
Samantha Curry (football)
Erica Davidson (rowing)
Kelsey Drake (female swim and dive)
Ally Gilchrist (women’s gymnastics)
Maria Gorham (athletics)
Taylor Hartley (female swim and dive)
Peyton Hobson (herengymnastiek)
Elizabeth Keen (rowing)
Jimmy Couvron (atletiek)
Daisy Light (football)
Morgan Lohan (men’s tennis)
Samantha Mannix (women’s tennis)
Marisa Muller (athletics)
Molly Rigg (rowing)
Sarah Schimmel (swimming and diving for women)
Noah Sigliano (herengymnastiek)
Caleb Chudak (football)
Conor Somer (cross country, men’s track)
Allyson Steffensmeier (women’s rounds)
Addie Swanson (atletiek)
Samantha Toharu (Soccer)
Alina Thomas (swimming and diving for women)
Lindsay Welker (cross country, women’s track)
Ally Weum (cross country, women’s athletics)
Representatives from Big Ten Colleges instituted the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to complement the All-Big Ten Academic Program. Recipients must be graduates of at least the second academic year of their institution and have a GPA of at least 3.7 or above for the previous academic year, excluding summer courses.
The Big Ten recognized 2,132 student-athletes in 38 different sports as Outstanding Fellows, including more than 465 who maintained a perfect GPA of 4.0 in the previous semester.
baseball (1)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Conor McCaffrey – Father – Finance – Iowa City, Iowa
Men’s Basketball (2)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Michael Bayer – Vader – Management – Bettendorf, Iowa
Conor McCaffrey – Father – Finance – Iowa City, Iowa
Women’s basketball (2)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Gabe Marshall-Zo. – Human Health and Physiology – Mason, Ohio
Kate Martin – Jr. – Ministerie van Sport en Entertainment – Glenn Carbon, Illinois.
Cross Country Men (1)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Conor Somer Jr. Electrical Engineering Bettendorf, Iowa
Cross-country skiing women (9)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Logan Akasun – Jr. – Pharmacy – Wauke, Iowa
Emma Gordon – Vader – Economics – Ankeny, Iowa
Mallory King – Senior – Biomedical / Premedical Engineering – Davenport, Iowa
Léa Kralowitz – Zo. – Open specialty – Denmark, Wes.
Jessica Mackie-Jr. – Business Analysis and Information Systems – Johnston, Iowa
Tia Saunders – Sr – Introduction to Medicine and Writing – Iowa City, Iowa
Gabe Skopik – Vader – Management – Coralville, Iowa
Lindsay Welker – Sr – Sports and Leisure Department – Terre Haute, Ind.
Ally Weum – Senior Marketing – Stoughton, Wisconsin.
hockey (5)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Megan Conroy-Zo. Mathematics Education – Chesterfield, Missouri.
Maddy Murphy – Jr. – Environmental Engineering – Rihanna, Tasmania
Anthe Nijziel – Jr. Psychology – Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Ciara Smith – Jr. – Communicatiewetenschappen – Midlothian, Virginia.
Lokke Stribos – Jr. – Biomedical Engineering – Brussels, Belgium
football (8)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Seth Benson – Jr. – Human Health & Physiology – Sioux Falls, SD
Keith Duncan – Senior – Sports and Recreation Department – Weddington, NC
Matt Fagan Jr. – Volksgezondheid – Council Bluffs, Iowa
Monte Pottebaum-Jr. – Human Health and Physiology – Larchwood, Iowa
Bryce Schulte – Senior – Political Science – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Reine Schulte – Zo. Pre-Medicine – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Caleb Shoddick – Senior – Civil and Environmental Engineering – Council Bluffs, Iowa
John Wagner – Jr. – Management – West Des Moines, Iowa
Ladiesgolf (2)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Jacqueline Galloway-Jr. – Human Health and Physiology – Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Stephanie Herzog – Father – Accounting – Red Wing, Minnesota.
men’s gymnastics (5)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Evan Davis – Junior Art – Houston, Texas
Drew Helberg-Jr. – Business Analysis and Information Systems – Spring, Texas
Peyton Hobson-Jr. – Industrial engineering – Salem, ore.
Noah Sigliano-Jr. – Biomedical Sciences – Des Moines, Iowa
Alex Walther – Senior – Industrial Engineering – Shanhassen, Minnesota.
ladies gymnastics (6)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Irene Castle – Senior – Communication Studies – Boone, Iowa
Ally Gilchrist – Senior Accounting – Norwalk, Iowa
Emma Hartzler – Senior – Human Health and Physiology – Marion, Iowa
Bridget Killian-Jr. – Human Health and Physiology – Wheaton, Illinois.
Alison Stephensmayer-Jr. Biomedical Sciences – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Mackenzie Vance – Senior – Human Physiology – Buda, Texas
kayak (13)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Katherine Baker – Sr – Verpleegkunde – Muscatine, Iowa
Melissa Cronoli – Sunshine. Speech and Hearing – Park Ridge, Illinois.
Erica Davidson – Jr. – Verpleegkunde – Lakeville, Minnesota.
Emilyn Duversdale – Sun – Asian Languages and Literatures – Dayton, Ohio
Emily Jensen – Jr – Public Health – Parnell, Iowa
Elizabeth Keen – Sr – Chemie – Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Kelly McGee – Jr. – Boekhouding – Bartlett, Illinois.
Eldaleona Odole – Senior – Data Science – Des Moines, Iowa
Katie Pearson – Senior – Masters in Public Health, Education and Learning – Victoria, Canada
Molly Rigg – Papa – Elementary Education – Cedar Falls, Iowa
Eve Stewart – Sr – Communication Sciences – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Elena Waiglein – Father – Psychologist – Trieste, Italy
Natalia Willenretter – Senior Communication Sciences – Hamilton, Canada
Women’s Football (8)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Riley Burns-Jr. – Human Health and Physiology – Green Oaks, Illinois.
Jenny Cape – Senior – Biomedical Sciences – Brookfield, Wisconsin.
Samantha Carey – Zo. Wiskundige Studies – St. Charles, Missouri.
Marguerite Lumière – Zo. Voice and hearing aids – Louisville, Colorado.
Adriana Nomosky – Senior – Human Health and Physiology – St. John, Indiana
Grace Necker – Jr. – Biochemicus – Bettendorf, Iowa
Dianne Sinkowski – Sr. – Criminology, Law and Justice – Livonia, Michigan.
Samantha Toharu Jr – Social Justice – Green Bay, Auckland, New Zealand
softball (2)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Arale Bogar – Senior – Speech and Hearing Sciences – Trophy Club, Texas
Alison Ducey – Senior – Educational Policy and Leadership – Ankeny, Iowa
Swimming and Diving Men (3)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Jackson Almon – Sr – Afdeling Sport en Entertainment – Council Bluffs, Iowa
Michael Hubner-Jr. – Psychologist – Kearney, Neb.
Daniel Swanepoel – Senior – Mechanical Engineering – Cape Town, Africa
Swimming and diving for women (9)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Kelsey Drake – Senior – Industrial Engineering – Marion, Iowa
Taylor Hartley – Senior – Human Health and Physiology – Fort Dodge, Iowa
Lexi Horner – Senior – Human Health and Physiology – Johnston, Iowa
Julia Koloch – Zo. – Ministry of Sports and Recreation – Zieljö, Poland
Lauren McDougall-Jr. Environmental Engineering – Sydney, Australia
Sage Ohlensehlen – Vader – English and Creative Writing – Bettendorf, Iowa
Claire Park – Father – Primary Education – Bettendorf, Iowa
Sarah Schimmel – Sr. – Speech and Hearing Sciences – Durant, Iowa
Alina Thomas Jr. – Department of Nursing – Iowa City, Iowa
Men’s tennis (1)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Morgan Lohan – Father – Finance – Tramore, Ireland
Women’s tennis (4)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Daniel Burish – Senior – Projectleiderschap – Bradenton, Florida.
Ashley Jacobs – Senior – Biology – Alberta, Canada
Samantha Mannix – Jr. – Communicatiewetenschappen – Elkhorn, Neb.
Elise Van Hovelen Treadwell – Senior – Sports and Recreation Department – Seaford, East Sussex, England
athletics men (6)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Armando Bryson – Sun. Political Science – Anaheim, California.
Spencer Gudgel Jr. Sports and Recreation Management – Carmel, Ind.
Tyler Olson – Jr. – Werktuigbouwkunde – Muscatine, Iowa
Nolan Roethler – Father – Finance – Urbandale, Iowa
Connor Somer-Jr. – Electrical Engineering – Bettendorf, Iowa
Tysen VanDraska – Sr – Sports and Recreation Department – Swisher, Iowa
Women’s running track (16)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Logan Akasun – Jr. – Pharmacy – Wauke, Iowa
Marielle Brooksfort-Jr. – Accounting – Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Emma Gordon – Vader – Economics – Ankeny, Iowa
Maria Gorham – Father – Spanish – Aleman, Iowa
Jenny Kimbrough – Senior – CLAS Geen Diploma – Catlin, Illinois.
Mallory King – Senior – Biomedical Engineering, Pre-Medical – Davenport, Iowa
Jimmy Couvron Jr. – Finance – Tipton, Iowa
Léa Kralowitz – Zo. – Corporate leadership – Denmark, Wes.
Jessica Mackie – Senior – Business Analysis and Information Systems – Johnston, Iowa
Marisa Muller – Senior – Biomedical Engineering – Ontario, Canada
Tia Saunders – Sr – Introduction to Medicine and Writing – Iowa City, Iowa
Gabe Skopik – Vader – Management – Coralville, Iowa
Addie Swanson – Vader – Verpleegkunde – Bettendorf, Iowa
Annual meeting – SR. Communication Studies – Spring Valley, California.
Lindsay Welker – Sr – Sports and Leisure Department – Terre Haute, Ind.
Ali & Day Jr. – Marketing – Stoughton, Wes.
wrestling (3)
Name – year – major – place of residence مسقط
Zach Axmer – CFO – North English, Iowa
Justin Stickley – Senior Manager – Urbana, Ohio
Caleb Young – Sr. – Human Physiology, Civil and Environmental Engineering – Punxstownown, PA.