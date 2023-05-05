10 Car Rides From Movies You Can Easily Imitate

Wonderful cruise in an open top car, stop at a vineyard, do a tasting, have a great chat about flavors and so on. It sounds like a dream you only see in movies like Sideways, but you can take this road trip right now. So, pack your bags, car rental and go. You can do these 10 road trips from movies. 1. The wine route from Sideways Where does the wine come from? Right, France. While there is a wonderful wine route to Sideways in America’s most famous wine region, of course we can do much better. France is just around the corner and all you need to do is rent a nice Audi (in the movie they have an R8) to get that Sideways feeling. With or without Merlot. 2. The coastal road from Y Tu Mama Tambien Y Tu Mama Tambien is a special film about two boys who both want to impress a married woman by driving a coastal road in Mexico. Did you know that there is also a very beautiful coastal road to drive near Barcelona? And you can drive there from the Netherlands. An American car as old-fashioned as in the movie is probably hard to find, but in 2023 you also travel much better with a beautiful sedan like the Toyota GR Yaris. 3. The bumpy road from Rome to Tuscany from Il Sorpasso In Il Sorpasso, a man goes on a road trip from Rome to Tuscany with a student. The film is full of political pushes towards Italy, but in your road trip you can of course also talk about Italy itself and the beauty you encounter along the way. We don’t know if you can find a Lancia like those of the men in the film, but another nice, comfortable car probably gives the same feeling.

4. The Route du Soleil, inspired by red lights The French often go on vacation in their country and this also applies to the couple of Red Lights, who leave the hustle and bustle of Paris to pick up the children from their summer camp. Very easy to do from the Netherlands. First in Paris, to stroll for a few days, then on the Spanish coast for a well-deserved rest. The car we recommend for this trip is the Kia Niro, as France has significantly expanded its charging network in recent years. 5. A beautiful B&B route from Birmingham like Locke It’s not a road trip movie to dream of, as the Locke car movie starring Tom Hardy is far too exciting for that, but you can use its route as a good starting point for a wonderful bed & breakfast itinerary. across the beautiful UK. If you don’t mind driving on the left, you can really enjoy the British views, the comfy sleeping quarters and of course the car. BMW X5 is the car Tom Hardy does it in, but something less decadent is also possible.

6. A Eurotrip from Greece to Germany from Landscape in the Mist A more serious film too, but which does not make the journey any less beautiful: Landscape in the Mist tells the story of a young brother and a sister who go in search of their father. For this, they must leave their native Greece and go to Germany. A route that you can also take. This way you can cross Serbia, Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic, which is a great trip to Europe. Moreover, you are almost at home in Germany after your beautiful trip, during which you will undoubtedly have many impressions of all these different cultures. Also great: choose a different rental car in each country. A rent a van in Hungary, but make your trip back to the Netherlands in a Tesla in Germany. Why not? 7. A German road trip to England like Radio On If you’re going to take this road trip, be sure to grab the movie soundtrack, full of Kraftwerk, Bowie and Joy Division. In the film, they go from London to Bristol and it’s a very short trip, reason enough to choose a nice detour and sleep in more alternative places, like hostels. For example in London – Cambridge – Peterborough – Nottingham – Birmingham then in Bristol. In the film, they drive a Ford F150, but you can also opt for a nice Ford Focus, which is usually quite affordable to rent. A perfect low budget road trip.

8. Experience Summer Sweden as in Wild Strawberries This film is an old one, but that doesn’t make the beautiful journey made any less interesting. In this film, a journey is made from Stockholm to Lund University, Sweden. Sweden is a beautiful country anyway, so no punishment for a nice road trip. You might even consider one bus rental and go camping, because summers in Sweden can be very pleasant. 9. Race in an Italian-style Mini Cooper The Italian Job is an iconic film, but the Mini Coopers used in it are even more iconic. You would have thought that a Fiat 500 would have been chosen, but it really became the Mini Cooper. A very suitable car for touring, for example around Milan. Go shopping, perhaps at the Alfa Romeo museum: there’s something for everyone. Finally drive to Turin, via a beautiful sea view hotel in Genoa.

10. Romantic through France as in Two for the Road France is an extremely versatile country: it has the commercial Disneyland Paris, but also the colorful Provence. In Two for the Road, Albert Finney and Audrey Hepburn got together in a Mercedes to travel all over France and you can do it too. Bring back beautiful memories together and cross this country in a magnificent racing car and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the Côte d’Azur. Have your hands ever transformed into flying? So start looking for a rental company now. At Avis you can get one right away rent a car and start your adventure. [Fotocredits – Nick Fox & twindesigner © Adobe Stock]