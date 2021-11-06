“There has been no investment in maintenance for years. For example, there are over two hundred bridges that engineers say need to be replaced immediately. Also, the weather is much more extreme here, this which has more impact on infrastructure, ”said correspondent Erik. Mouthaan. rather on the plan.

Political victory

For President Biden, the plan was also politically important. His popularity has plummeted lately and he desperately needed this victory.

The legislation was mainly supported by Democrats, members of Biden’s party, and 13 Republicans joined them. Six of the far left members of the presidential party voted against.