$ 1 trillion for infrastructure: US Congress approves Biden plan
The plan covers an amount of 1000 billion dollars, or the equivalent of 865 billion euros. He must ensure that the crumbling infrastructure in the United States is restored. It is one of the largest investments ever made in American infrastructure.
“There has been no investment in maintenance for years. For example, there are over two hundred bridges that engineers say need to be replaced immediately. Also, the weather is much more extreme here, this which has more impact on infrastructure, ”said correspondent Erik. Mouthaan. rather on the plan.
Political victory
For President Biden, the plan was also politically important. His popularity has plummeted lately and he desperately needed this victory.
The legislation was mainly supported by Democrats, members of Biden’s party, and 13 Republicans joined them. Six of the far left members of the presidential party voted against.
A vote on another of Biden’s expensive plans has been postponed until later this month. This is an investment of 1850 billion euros in health and social safety nets.
Biden said he had enough support in his own party for this, but it still hasn’t been voted on. The plan has already been cut in half because it would actually amount to $ 3.5 trillion.
